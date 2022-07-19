The Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom on Monday, July 18, received a former PDP member, Senator Bassey Akpan

Senator Akpan who has his eyes on the state's governorship seat come 2023, believes the YPP will help him achieve the ambition

The federal lawmaker is of the view that the next general elections will be decided by the character, capacity, and competence of candidates

Akwa Ibom - Senator Bassey Akpan, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom, on Monday, July 18, defected to the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

It was gathered that Senator Akpan dumped the PDP because he felt it could not help him bring to fruition the collective dreams of his constituents, PM News reports.

The senator is eyeing the governorship seat in Akwa Ibom (Photo: @SenatorOba)

Source: Twitter

Akpan who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, and a former PDP governorship aspirant in the state brought his supporters to the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in a bid to actualise his governorship bid in 2023.

He is certain that if elected, his administration will bring justice for all and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

The senator said the 2023 general elections will be about character, competence, and capacity

He stated:

“Today, a new Akwa Ibom births Akwa Ibom for you and Akwa Ibom for me. Akwa Ibom where there will be justice for all."

Speaking on the defection via his Twitter page, Akpan tweeted:

"Today (July 18, 2022), my wife and I officially transferred our memberships to the Young Progressive Party, YPP, having resigned my membership of @OfficialPDPNig on July 15, 2022.

"I joined the YPP today with my beloved Wife, Imaobong, and our membership cards were presented."

