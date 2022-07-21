A popular chieftain of the APC in Lagos, Moshood Adegoke Salvador, has joined Labour Party ahead of 2023

The former APC leader also reportedly collapsed his political group, Conscience Forum, into the Labour Party

Salvador, who is set to formally announce his defection, will reportedly contest for the Lagos governorship seat under his new party

Lagos, Nigeria - Moshood Adegoke Salvador, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has collapsed his political group, Conscience Forum, into the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos.

Salvador, one-time chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had defected to the APC in Lagos prior to the 2019 elections, with over 300,000 members of his group spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Popular Lagos APC chieftain, Moshood Adegoke Salvador. collapsed his structure for Labour Party. Photo credit: Oderinde Idris

Source: Facebook

However, his group was not happy with the outcome of the ward, local government and state congresses of the APC.

The group had conducted a parallel state Congress which was not recognised by the APC leadership at the national level. This has compounded the grievances of members of the group, according to Daily Trust.

Salvador allegedly adopted as Labour Party presidential candidate

Ahead of 2023, there are indications that Salvador has been adopted as the governorship candidate for Labour Party in Lagos state.

Already, Salvador had announced in a Sallah message to his members the collapse of the group into Labour Party as well as his endorsement as the governorship candidate.

He said:

“I am delighted to inform you that conscience forum structure has been adopted by the LABOUR PARTY.

“This is the greatest opportunity to regain our political relevance, recognitions and benefits that was lost in APC.

“Also, Hon. Salvador is now the governorship candidate for Labour Party in Lagos state. The window of substitutions is also available for our members. If you’re interested in contesting for reps, assembly, or senate, office is opened at Salvador towers to meet the state chairman and complete your INEC form.”

Prominent members of Labour Party in the state, who do not want their names mentioned, reportedly confirmed that Salvador would officially announce his defection soon.

A source cited by Daily Trust said the former PDP state chairman was at the national headquarters of the Labour Party to officially notify the party of his interest in joining them.

“Salvador has declared his intention to become our member and he has equally met the National Chairman of the party. I was among the delegation that went to Abuja to meet the chairman.

“Salvador said some party members approached him to come and lead the party in the state. He is welcomed into the party…," the sour was quoted as saying.

Salvador has also reportedly confirmed the development, saying a formal announcement would soon be made.

Source: Legit.ng