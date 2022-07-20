Revelations of why Governor Nasir El-Rufai barred Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi from the Arewa House have been revealed

Peter Obi's support group was not pleased with the decision of the governor to bar them from holding a summit inside the hall

Sources from Kaduna State revealed that the El-Rufai made the decision in retaliation to a similar occurrence in Anambra nine years ago

Kaduna, Kaduna - Emerging reports have unearthed the real reason why the Kaduna State government under the directive of Governor Nasir El-Rufai barred the Labour Party and Peter Obi from using the prestigious "Arewa House" for their event.

According to the Guardian newspaper, El-Rufai through his spokesperson ordered the manager of the multipurpose hall not to allow Obi and the Labour Party to stage any gathering in that hall.

Sources from the Kaduna State House disclosed that El-Rufai's action was in retaliation to a similar occurrence in Anambra state some nine years ago. Photo: Peter Obi

Legit.ng gathered that the Labour Party (LP) whose programme “Northern Summit in support of Obi-Datti” was supposed to hold at the hall duly page for the usage of the hall.

However, the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) was not pleased with the decision of the state government for denying them access to the hall.

The Peter Obi support group vented their displeasure over the matter via a statement issued by its spokesperson, Sani Altukry.

As contained in the statement, Altukry explained that the summit was not a political rally, rather it was a convergence of volunteers and prospective volunteers who are willing to support the Obi-Datti movement.

He said:

“We condemn the decision of El-Rufai to block the hosting of the Northern Summit for Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the LP presidential candidate and his running mate at the Arewa House in the state.

“The decision of the governor is disheartening at the critical point in time when Northern Nigerians are desperate for development and liberation from poverty due to maladministration.”

Real reason why El-Rufai barred Peter Obi from 'Arewa House'

On why Governor El-Rufai instructed the restriction of the usage of “Arewa House” by Peter Obi, a source from the State House revealed that the action of the governor was in retaliation to a similar scenario that transpired as far back as 2013.

The source said:

“The table has turned. Nine years ago, Mallam (El-Rufai) was kept at Finotel in Awka against his will when he arrived Anambra to monitor the election in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Chris Ngige was contesting.

“So, this time around, we are protecting the place and the organisers against any breakdown of the law. If anything happens to the attendees or the premises, the Kaduna State government would be held responsible. As a responsible Chief Security Officer of the state, the governor decided on that measure. I did not say you should quote me.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the Peter Obi and Labour Party Northern Summit has been moved to another location where it will be staged.

