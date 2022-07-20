Hundreds of APC youths protest against the nomination of Kashim Shettima as the party's vice presidential candidate in the 2023 elections

The protest happened on the same day the leadership of the party officially unveiled the Shettima as Bola Tinubu's running mate

The protesters, led by Abdullahi Muhammadu, said that Shettima's nomination is against the northern Christian sensitivity, especially those from the north-central

FCT, Abuja - Demonstrators stormed the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat on Wednesday, July 20, to register their grievances over the choice of the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

According to The Punch, the protest occurred the same day the party's leadership unveiled Kashim Shettima as the party's vice presidential candidate.

APC youths protest Tinubu-Shettima's presidential ticket Photo Credit: Jimoh Mariam, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The former Borno Governor was unveiled today as Bola Tinubu’s running mate in the 2023 general elections at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua in Abuja.

Why we protest on same day APC unveils Shettima - APC Youths

The demonstration was led by a few party members named APC Hausa-Fulani Youth Forum, who arrived at the secretariat in luxury cars with banners and singing solidarity songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The forum convener who spoke to journalists, Abdullahi Mohammadu, said they would not stop their protest until the party did the right thing.

Muhammadu added that they stage the protest on the unveiling day to ensure their grievances get to the appropriate authority.

APC Youths write Adamu over Shettima's nomination

In a letter, the group addressed to the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the youths described the selection of Adamu as an aberration that deserves to be corrected by the leadership of the party.

“In our opinion, this is insensitive and a gross display of a lack of respect for our Christian brothers and sisters, especially the Middle Belt minority who have given all their best to us as one northern Nigeria. Picking another Muslim from the northeastern part of the country as his running mate is politically and morally indefensible.”

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Northern CAN predicts "more wahala in 2023"

Legit.ng reported that the northern group of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)'s spokesperson, Sunday Oibe, has predicted that 2023 will be tough as the people now get to power through voting.

According to Oibe, you cannot beat a child and expect the child to keep quiet. He said this while sending a message to the ruling APC to prepare for a tough challenge in the 2023 elections.

The cleric added that there are greater consequences for the failure of the party to find a northern Christian as Tinubu's running mate.

Source: Legit.ng