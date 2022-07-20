An APC chieftain who was abducted on Monday, July 18 by suspected Fulani herders has escaped captivity

The victim whose name is Mr Godwin Aigbogun, an APC member in Edo state was abducted while on his way home from his hometown

It was gathered that the kidnappers had reached out to his family demanding N5 million for his release ransom

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman of ward 9 in Orhionmwon local government of Edo State, Mr Godwin Aigbogun who was abducted by suspected herders have escaped from captivity, Punch newspaper reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the abductors had initially requested a N5million ransom for his freedom.

Mr Aigbogun was said to have been kidnapped by the suspected herders on Monday, July 18 on his way back from his home town Ologbo-nugu where he own a farm.

Edo APC confirms Aigbogun escape

Meanwhile, the publicity secretary of the APC in Edo state, Barrister Peter Uwadiae who confirmed the escape disclosed that Mr. Aigbogun is safe and now with his family.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I can confirm to you that he has escaped from the kidnappers’ den. I don’t know how he did it but I must commend him for his bravery. The APC family in the state is happy about this. He is now with the family."

Senate suspends plenary over demise of popular lawmaker

In another tragic situation, the PDP in Edo state has lost one of its members who is a lawmaker in the house of representatives.

The lawmaker whose name Jude Ise-Idehen died at 52 and until his death represented the Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency.

His demise led to the suspension of plenary sessions at the upper legislative chamber of the national assembly on Tuesday, July 19.

Senate adjourns plenary to honour dead lawmaker

In the same vein, another deceased lawmaker, Ossy Prestige was also honoured by the House of Senate.

The House of Representative member died at the age of 56 on Monday, February 8.

His demise led to the adjournment of plenary sessions at the upper chamber of the House of Assembly on Tuesday, February 9.

Source: Legit.ng