FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian house of Senate has suspended sessions for Tuesday, July 19 in honour of the late member of the House of Representatives, Jude Ise-Idehen who passed away recently.

As reported by ThisDay newspaper, the leader of the upper legislative chamber, Senator Ajayi Boroffice at plenary moved for an adjournment until Wednesday, July 20.

Senator Ali Ndume announced the demise and burial arrangement of his father via a statement on Tuesday, July 19

Legit.ng gathered that the late lawmaker was from Edo state and represented the Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency at the lower legislative chamber.

His demise was confirmed by Benjamin Kalu, the house committee chairman on media and public affairs.

It was gathered that the Edo state lawmaker passed away at age 52 while serving under the umbrella of the minority party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with whom he has won the return ticket for re-election at the forthcoming general elections.

Sen. Ndume announces demise of his father

Similarly, another lawmaker Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume lost his father, Alhaji Ali Buba Ndume.

According to the Vanguard newspaper, the demise of the lawmaker’s father was announced via a statement on Tuesday, July 19.

The senator representing Borno South Senatorial District will bury his father today (Tuesday), July 19.

He described his father as a successful community leader, stating that his burial rights will hold in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He said:

“May Allah SWT forgive his shortcomings and comfort his family for this irreplaceable loss.

“The funeral prayer for the repose of the soul of late Alhaji Ali Buba Ndume, father of Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume is scheduled to take place today by 4 pm at Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume residence, Damboa road near NTA Maiduguri office.”

Ekpenyong Bassey: Senate adjourns plenary, gives reason

In another related event, the Senate had in April adjourned plenary over the demise of a House of Rep member, Ekpenyong Bassey.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly adjourned plenary session on Tuesday, April 26 in honour of the deceased.

Bassey until the time of his demise was the lawmaker representing Oron Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom state at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Senate adjourns plenary to honour dead lawmaker

In the same vein, another deceased lawmaker, Ossy Prestige was also honoured by the House of Senate.

The House of Representative member died at the age of 56 on Monday, February 8.

His demise led to the adjournment of plenary at the upper chamber of the House of Assembly on Tuesday, February 9

