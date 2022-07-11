The former chairman of the APC caretaker committee, Mai Buni, has commended the presidential candidate, Bola, for picking Shettima as his running mate

The Yobe state governor stated that the Muslim-Muslim ticket would make the party stronger ahead of the 2023 general elections

Buni noted further that the duo practices religious tolerance and has been working and living with people of other faiths for a very long time

Governor Mai Buni of Yobe state has commended the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for his choice of running mate, Kashim Shettima.

According to The Punch, Buni, a former chairman of the APC caretaker committee, described Shettima as a worthy candidate while describing the decision as a victory ticket for the party.

Governor Buni commends Tinubu for his choice of running mate Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu-Shettima's ticket would make APC stronger ahead of 2023 - Buni

In a statement issued on Monday, July 11, signed by his spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed, the governor noted that the decision would expand the party's fortunes and enrich its chances of victory in the 2023 poll.

His statement read in part:

"The combination of Tinubu and Shettima makes the party stronger to approach the presidential election next year with a clear victory."

Buni added that the ruling party's presidential and vice-presidential candidates were people with blessed and beautiful experiences when it comes to governance.

The APC chieftain cited their leadership experiences, skills and success stories, which have prepared them for the country's leadership.

He however maintained that Nigeria needs their excellent combination and experience as the world's economy is currently at a critical stage.

Remains united and focused on 2023 - Buni

Governor Buni urged the party to remain united and channel its focus toward a successful 2023 outing.

Buni described Tinubu and Shettima as religious friendly persons, tolerant, working and living with people from different faiths.

Governor Buni said:

"With a population of over 40 million members, the APC will, by the grace of God, win the 2023 elections fairly and squarely."

