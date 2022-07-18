The APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari's performance, saying he deserves a pass mark or credit

Abdullahi Adamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a pass or credit in terms of performance.

Daily Trust reported that the former lawmaker expressed strong optimism that Nigerians would vote for the party in the 2023 presidential election.

Adamu's comment is coming after the party he leads lost the Osun state governorship election, held on July 16, to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 's candidate, Ademola Adeleke, a leading opposition in Nigeria.

Adamu speaks on APC chances in 2023

Adamu, a former Nasarawa state governor, spoke on Sunday, July 17, on the chances of the APC ahead of the general election on Arise TV.

I don't contemplate APC losing in 2023 - Adamu

He expressed confidence that with the 22 APC governors among the 36 states, the party will coast to victory and win the 2023 presidential poll.

“I don’t contemplate any situation that can make us lose the election. But that’s not to say we don’t have to work for it. We are working for our victory, and by the grace of God, victory will be ours in 2023.”

Insecurity did not start with APC - national chairman

The APC chairman stated that he was aware of different challenges confronting the country, as the party is doing everything to retain power after 2023.

He stressed that the party was doing its best to address these challenges, saying the best option is to keep addressing all these issues until the country gets to the promised land.

He added that the security problem facing the country did not start with the administrBuhari's the APC.

I will give Buhari a pass or credit - Abdullahi Adamu

Talking APC's Buhari's administration, he said he would give him a pass mark or credit.

“I will give him (Buhari) a pass mark. I repeat, I will give him pass mark or credit.”

