Rauf Aregbesola, Nigeria’s minister of interior has reacted to the results of the Osun State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Ademola Adeleke candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke defeated Gboyega Oyetola the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls held on Saturday.

The PDP candidate won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the Osun State governorship election.

APC candidate Oyetola won in the remaining 13 LGAs, according to results announced by INEC on Sunday morning.

In total Oyetola of the APC polled 375,027 votes while Adeleke of the PDP claimed 403,371 votes.

Adeleke, a former senator and younger brother to the state’s first governor, Isiaka Adeleke, defeated Oyetola, by a margin of about 44,426 votes.

Other candidates that took part in the election included Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party, Goke Omigbodun of the Social Democratic Party, and the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, who contested under the platform of Labour Party.

Reacting to APC and Oyetola’s loss, Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State, quoted a Bible verse, saying “the Most High ruleth in the affiars of men…”

“Osun Le Tente,” Aregbesola posted on his Facebook page.

“This matter is by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and setteth up over it the basest of men – (Daniel 4:17).”

Aregbesola has been in a long-running battle with Oyetola before the election. He did not campaign for the incumbent governor nor participate in the Saturday election.

Source: Legit.ng