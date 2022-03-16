Businessman and politician, Senator Patrick Enebeli Osakwe has been reported dead in far-away London

A government official of Delta state, Ossa Ovie Success, announced the death of the prominent politician on social media

Osakwe who died at the age of 73 represented Delta north senatorial district in the Senate for two terms

Asaba - A former senator who represented Delta North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Patrick Osakwe, is dead.

Ossai Ovie Success, a media aide to Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa announced the death of Osakwe on his Facebook page on Tuesday, March 15.

Senator Patrick Osakwe died in a London Hospital at the age of 73. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

“We just lost Senator Patrick Osakwe. My condolence to his family and Ndokwa nation. Senator Osakwe died at London hospital this evening at the age of 73.

“Patrick Enebeli Osakwe was a Nigerian senator who represented Delta North Senatorial District in Delta state.

“He became a member of the Nigerian Senate in 1999 and was re-elected in 2003 and 2007.”

The exact cause of Osakwe's death could not be ascertained at the moment as the deceased’s family is yet to make an official pronouncement.

Late Senator Osakwe foray into the business world and politics

The New Telegraph newspaper reports that the deceased was also the founder of the popular Flash Pools Ltd, a firm that created employment for hundreds of thousands of persons in the old Bendel state, now Edo and Delta states.

The African Independent Television reports that while serving as a senator, Osakwe was appointed to the committees on gas, banking, insurance, and other financial institutions, appropriation, Niger Delta, and Senate Services.

According to The Will Nigeria newspaper, Osakwe, who hails from Ugili-Amai, in Ndokwa-west local government area of Delta state, was born on August 11, 1948.

Okowa, the present governor of Delta state, succeeded him in the National Assembly in 2011.

Delta state ex-commissioner, Kenneth Okpara dies after battle with unknown ailment

Recall that Delta state former commissioner for economic planning and finance and 2023 governorship hopeful, Kenneth Okpara, died in late 2021.

Okpara, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was said to have battled with an unknown illness for three years.

He was said to have died in the early hours of Friday, November 19, 2021 in an undisclosed hospital.

Tears as 58-year-old Senator Gbenga Aluko dies after collapsing in Abuja office

In a related development, a former senator from Ekiti state, Gbenga Aluko, died in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, at the age of 58 in late 2021.

Aluko reportedly collapsed in his office on Saturday, November 20, 2021, and was swiftly taken to a hospital where he died.

The deceased was also a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti in 2018.

