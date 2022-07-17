On Saturday, July 16, the people of Osun state trooped out to vote for the person to govern them for the next four years.

In the early hours of Sunday, July 17, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.

Adeleke unseated the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as he won in 17 out of the 30 local government areas in the state.

The PDP's victory in Osun has slightly altered the political dynamics as the opposition party has now gained control of one more state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

At the moment, the ruling APC is now in control of 21 states while the opposition PDP is in charge of 14, including the newest gain, Osun. The remaining state, Anambra, is controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Abia - PDP Adamawa - PDP Akwa Ibom - PDP Anambra - APGA Bauchi - PDP Bayelsa - PDP Benue - PDP Borno - APC Cross River - APC Delta - PDP Ebonyi - APC Edo - PDP Ekiti - APC Enugu - PDP Gombe - APC Imo - APC Jigawa - APC Kaduna - APC Kano - APC Katsina - APC Kebbi - APC Kogi - APC Kwara - APC Lagos - APC Nasarawa - APC Niger - APC Ogun - APC Ondo - APC Osun - PDP Oyo - PDP Plateau - APC Rivers - PDP Sokoto - PDP Taraba - PDP Yobe - APC Zamfara - APC

Source: Legit.ng