Full List of States Controlled by APC and PDP after Osun 2022 Governorship Election
Politics

by  Nurudeen Lawal

On Saturday, July 16, the people of Osun state trooped out to vote for the person to govern them for the next four years.

In the early hours of Sunday, July 17, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.

Adeleke unseated the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as he won in 17 out of the 30 local government areas in the state.

The PDP's victory in Osun has slightly altered the political dynamics as the opposition party has now gained control of one more state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

At the moment, the ruling APC is now in control of 21 states while the opposition PDP is in charge of 14, including the newest gain, Osun. The remaining state, Anambra, is controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

  1. Abia - PDP
  2. Adamawa - PDP
  3. Akwa Ibom - PDP
  4. Anambra - APGA
  5. Bauchi - PDP
  6. Bayelsa - PDP
  7. Benue - PDP
  8. Borno - APC
  9. Cross River - APC
  10. Delta - PDP
  11. Ebonyi - APC
  12. Edo - PDP
  13. Ekiti - APC
  14. Enugu - PDP
  15. Gombe - APC
  16. Imo - APC
  17. Jigawa - APC
  18. Kaduna - APC
  19. Kano - APC
  20. Katsina - APC
  21. Kebbi - APC
  22. Kogi - APC
  23. Kwara - APC
  24. Lagos - APC
  25. Nasarawa - APC
  26. Niger - APC
  27. Ogun - APC
  28. Ondo - APC
  29. Osun - PDP
  30. Oyo - PDP
  31. Plateau - APC
  32. Rivers - PDP
  33. Sokoto - PDP
  34. Taraba - PDP
  35. Yobe - APC
  36. Zamfara - APC

Source: Legit.ng

