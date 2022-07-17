It's no longer news: Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been declared the winner of the Osun governorship election.

Toyin Ogundipe, INEC's returning officer for the state, announced the result of the election on Sunday morning, July 17.

Full results announced by INEC show PDP's Adeleke defeated APC's Oyetola in 17 out of the 30 LGAs in Osun state. Photo credit: @Cute_ellams

Adeleke secured 403, 371 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.

The PDP candidate won 17 LGAs while the incumbent governor secured victory in 13 LGAs.

Breakdown of the results:

1. Ife East LGA

APC – 19,353

PDP – 18,071 7:30

2. Ife South LGA

APC – 12,481

PDP – 9,116 7:29

3. Atakunmosa East LGA

APC – 7,449

PDP – 6,992 7:29

4. Irewole LGA

APC – 18,198

PDP – 14,216

5. Egbedore LGA

APC – 9,228

PDP – 13,230

6. Ede North LGA

APC – 9,603

PDP – 23,931

7. Ejigbo LGA

APC – 14,355

PDP – 18,065

8. Isokan LGA

APC – 10,833

PDP – 10,777

9. Ede South LGA

APC – 5,704

PDP – 19,438

10. Iwo LGA

APC – 17,421

PDP – 16,914

11. Ola Oluwa LGA

APC – 9,123

PDP – 7,205

12. Aiyedaade LGA

APC – 14,527

PDP – 13,380

13. Ori Ade LGA

APC – 14,189

PDP – 15,947

14. Irepodun LGA

APC – 12,122

PDP – 14,369

15. Ife Central LGA

APC – 17,880

PDP – 13,532

16. Ifedayo LGA

APC – 5,016

PDP – 4,730

17. Ife North LGA

APC – 9,964

PDP – 10,359

18. Olorunda LGA

APC – 18,709

PDP – 21,350

19. Orolu LGA

APC – 9,928

PDP – 10,282

20. Obokun LGA

APC – 9,727

PDP – 13,575

21. Boripe LGA

APC – 21,205

PDP – 7,595

22. Odo Otin LGA

APC – 13,482

PDP – 14,003

23. Aiyedire LGA

APC – 7,868

PDP – 7,402

24. Ilesha West LGA

APC – 10,777

PDP – 13,769

25. Ifelodun LGA

APC – 16,068

PDP – 17,107

26. Atakunmosa West LGA

APC – 6,601

PDP – 7,750

27. Ila LGA

APC – 11,163

PDP – 13,036

28. Osogbo LGA

APC – 22,952

PDP – 30,401

29. Ilesha East LGA

APC – 13,452

PDP – 10,969

30. Boluwaduro LGA

APC – 5,649

PDP – 5,869

