Osun Governorship Election: Full Results Reveal How PDP's Adeleke Defeated APC's Oyetola in 17 Out of 30 LGAs
It's no longer news: Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been declared the winner of the Osun governorship election.
Toyin Ogundipe, INEC's returning officer for the state, announced the result of the election on Sunday morning, July 17.
Adeleke secured 403, 371 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.
The PDP candidate won 17 LGAs while the incumbent governor secured victory in 13 LGAs.
Breakdown of the results:
1. Ife East LGA
APC – 19,353
PDP – 18,071 7:30
2. Ife South LGA
APC – 12,481
PDP – 9,116 7:29
3. Atakunmosa East LGA
APC – 7,449
PDP – 6,992 7:29
4. Irewole LGA
APC – 18,198
PDP – 14,216
5. Egbedore LGA
APC – 9,228
PDP – 13,230
6. Ede North LGA
APC – 9,603
PDP – 23,931
7. Ejigbo LGA
APC – 14,355
PDP – 18,065
8. Isokan LGA
APC – 10,833
PDP – 10,777
9. Ede South LGA
APC – 5,704
PDP – 19,438
10. Iwo LGA
APC – 17,421
PDP – 16,914
11. Ola Oluwa LGA
APC – 9,123
PDP – 7,205
12. Aiyedaade LGA
APC – 14,527
PDP – 13,380
13. Ori Ade LGA
APC – 14,189
PDP – 15,947
14. Irepodun LGA
APC – 12,122
PDP – 14,369
15. Ife Central LGA
APC – 17,880
PDP – 13,532
16. Ifedayo LGA
APC – 5,016
PDP – 4,730
17. Ife North LGA
APC – 9,964
PDP – 10,359
18. Olorunda LGA
APC – 18,709
PDP – 21,350
19. Orolu LGA
APC – 9,928
PDP – 10,282
20. Obokun LGA
APC – 9,727
PDP – 13,575
21. Boripe LGA
APC – 21,205
PDP – 7,595
22. Odo Otin LGA
APC – 13,482
PDP – 14,003
23. Aiyedire LGA
APC – 7,868
PDP – 7,402
24. Ilesha West LGA
APC – 10,777
PDP – 13,769
25. Ifelodun LGA
APC – 16,068
PDP – 17,107
26. Atakunmosa West LGA
APC – 6,601
PDP – 7,750
27. Ila LGA
APC – 11,163
PDP – 13,036
28. Osogbo LGA
APC – 22,952
PDP – 30,401
29. Ilesha East LGA
APC – 13,452
PDP – 10,969
30. Boluwaduro LGA
APC – 5,649
PDP – 5,869
Source: Legit.ng