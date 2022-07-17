The opposition party, PDP and the incumbent party, APC dominated the Osun gubernatorial polls

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC could not retain his seat as he lost to Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP

At least six political parties scored below 1000 votes during the polls and they include APP, BP, NNPP, NRM, SDP, and ZLP

Osun, Osogbo - The much anticipated 2022 Osun state governorship election has just been concluded as it marks the second election conducted by INEC in the post-new electoral act era.

On Sunday, June 17, Legit.ng reported that the electoral body, INEC, declared Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor-elect in Osun state after defeating the incumbent, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Senator Ademola Adeleke defeated the incumbent, Governor Gboyega Oyetola by 403,771 votes to 375,027 votes. Photo: PDP

Source: Twitter

Governor Oyetola lost his mandate to Senator Adeleke after INEC announced that the PDP governorship candidate gathered 403,371 votes against the incumbent who settled for 375, 027.

The Accord Party (AP) came third with 4,508 votes, followed by the Labour Party (LP) with 2,729 votes, African Action Congress (AAC) with 2,141 votes and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) with 515 votes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to an election report by Africa made available to Legit.ng, it was gathered that 15 political parties contested the 2022 Osun gubernatorial election.

As contained in the report, there was a total of 1,955,657 with 3,763 polling units across the state.

Meanwhile, in an infographic released by the INEC via its official Twitter handle, Senator Adeleke won with a percentage of 50.14%, while the incumbent settled for 46.62 per cent.

Below are the standings of all political parties by percentage:

A - 0.5% (4,515)

AAC - 0.2% (2,148)

ADP - 1.2% (10,104)

APC - 46.6% (375,027)

APM - 0.1% (1,222)

APP - 0.0% (601)

BP - 0.0 (374)

LP - 0.3% (2,729)

NNPP - 0.0% (393)

NRM - 0.1% (777)

PDP - 50.1% (403,371)

PRP - 0.0% (1,007)

SDP - 0.0% (515)

YPP - 0.1% (1,303)

ZLP - 0.0% (364)

Source: Legit.ng