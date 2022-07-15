Soldiers of the Nigerian Army have reportedly arrested Asiri Eniba, the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Osun state.

According to the Peoples Democratic Paty (PDP) which broke the news on Friday, July 15, guns were recovered from Eniba and his gangs.

The PDP tweeted:

"Men of the @HQNigerianArmy have Arrested Asiri Eniba, the Chairman of NURTW in Osun State &Popular @OfficialAPCNg Thug, with assorted rifles & other dangerous weapons with his gangs.

However, the APC is putting pressure on the military to release him."

Source: Legit.ng