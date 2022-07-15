Bassey Albert, the senator representing Akwa Ibom north-east, has resigned his membership from the PDP

Albert claimed he made extensive consultation with his supporters before making the decision to leave the party

The lawmaker said he is leaving the party because he would not achieve his governorship ambition in the PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been hit with another blow as the senator representing Akwa Ibom north-east, Bassey Albert, resigned from the party.

The Cable reports that the lawmaker made his decision known in a letter he addressed to his ward chairman in Abiono Ibom local government area, adding that he had made “extensive” consultation with his supporters.

Senator Bassey Albert announces his resignation from PDP Photo Credit: @SenatorOba

Source: Twitter

Senator Albert left PDP to pursue governorship ambition elsewhere

He maintained that his aspiration to become the state governor cannot be actualised at the PDP.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“It is with the greatest sense of responsibility, purpose, and love for my people that I make bold this communication,” Albert said in his letter.

Albert withdraws from PDP governorship primary race

The legislator contested for the governorship ticket of the PDP in the state.

However, hours before the party’s primary, Albert announced his withdrawal from the contest.

He stated tha his decision to withdraw from the race was to adhere to a court injunction on the ward congress that produced the ad hoc delegates for the primary election.

Albert's loyalists challenge PDP's governorship primary result in court

The report has it that some of Albert’s loyalists had filed a suit in an Abuja federal high court, challenging the PDP’s Adhoc delegates election, which was held on April 30.

The applicants claimed that the state had no ward congresses and that the delegates’ list is compromised.

2023: Group warns senator Albert against instigating public unrest, insurrection in Akwa Ibom

Legit.ng reported that a group identified as the Ibom Democratic Forum has expressed worries about the recent comments attributed to Senator Bassey Albert.

The group maintained that the senator seemed to be pushing for chaos in the state because of his 2023 ambition.

The group called on the senator to tone down on his rhetorics due to his ambition to succeed Governor Udom Emmanuel in office.

Source: Legit.ng