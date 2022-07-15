A former factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress has dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party

Golden Chioma left the APC alongside a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission Ibim Semenitari

According to Chioma, he dumped the APC for SDP due to the party's poor reward system for its loyal members

With the movement of politicians from one party to the other as the election season draw near, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not left out in this exodus.

In a recent incident, a former factional chairman of the APC in Rivers state, Golden Chioma dumped the ruling party.

Chioma who was the chairman of the party of Magnus Abe's faction in Rivers state cited a poor reward system within the APC.

Golden Chioma and Ibim Semenitari have announced their resignation from the APC. Photo: Golden Chioma, Ibim Semenitari

He has since joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Tuesday, July 12.

Premium Times reports that Chioma, however, declined comments on whether Abe, an APC governorship aspirant in the state would be joining him in SDP.

Another top APC member resigns

In addition to Chioma, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Ibim Semenitari, has also announced her resignation from the APC.

Also a former commissioner for information and communication under the former governor Rotimi Amaechi, Semenitari announced her resignation on Sunday, July 10.

In a letter dated, July 9, and addressed to Ward 5 chairman of the party in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers state, Semenitari said she appreciates the party for the opportunities it provided her to serve.

She also wished the party and its members well.

APC reacts to the resignation of its members from the party

In his reaction, the spokesperson for the APC in Rivers state, Chris Finebone dismissed the claim that Chioma left the party due to a poor reward system.

According to Finebone, Chioma and Abe are the major people who cost the party's elimination from the 2019 ballot.

He added that Chioma only joined the SDP to facilitate Abe's possible emergence as governorship candidate in the party.

On Semenitari, he argued that the former NDDC managing director has said she wanted to rest from political activities as she worked for vice president Yemi Osinbajo during the APC presidential primary.

