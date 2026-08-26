Funke Akindele has funded a study programme for her protégé, Jeffrey Oboh-Oshioke, popularly at the prestigious London Film Academy

The content creator, who works closely with Funke on her movie sets, shared his emotional gratitude after arriving in London to begin the programme

Juicyjeff described the opportunity as the realisation of a long-held dream, praising Funke for believing in his potential and opening the door for him

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has once again shown her support for young talents in the Nigerian film industry.

The movie star has reportedly funded a study programme for her protégé, Jeffrey Oboh-Oshioke, better known as Juicyjeff, at the London Film Academy.

Juicyjeff announced the exciting development on Instagram on Tuesday after arriving in the United Kingdom.

Funke Akindele funded a study programme for her protégé, Jeffrey Oboh-Oshioke, at the prestigious London Film Academy. Photos: Funke Akindele/Jeff.

Source: Instagram

The content creator, who frequently works with Funke Akindele on her movie sets, is known for capturing behind-the-scenes moments and creating mobile video content.

Sharing his excitement, Juicyjeff credited Funke for helping him take a major step towards his filmmaking ambitions.

He described her gesture as one he would never take for granted, saying her generosity and belief in his abilities made the opportunity possible.

He wrote:

“My mummy, @funkejenifaakindele, out of her incredible generosity and genuine belief in me, has given me an opportunity I will never take for granted.”

Juicyjeff added that Funke had transformed what was once a dream discussed between them into something he could finally experience.

From Lagos to London

The filmmaker also documented his journey from Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos to Gatwick Airport in London.

Sharing clips from the trip, he described the journey as the beginning of a completely new chapter in his filmmaking career.

“This is not just another trip. It’s a new chapter, a new frame and definitely a bigger production!” he wrote.

Watch the Instagram video of Jeff as he lands in London here:

Reactions trail Jeff's message to Funke Akindele

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@uzee_usman stated:

"Jefffff who go dey shoot our content Aye mi temi bami congratulations baba mi loyalty will always pay and you are a patient person success will always locate you baba"

@iambimpeakintunde noted:

"Oko miiii , well deserved you are a great guy , humble and hardworking, cheers to more greatness"

@emmyskills_ shared:

"May God bless your hard work brother and make you successful enough to be others destiny helper. That’s my prayer for you Amen"

Jeff shared his emotional gratitude to Funke Akindele after arriving in London to begin the programme. Photo: Funke Akindele.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele speaks on sacrifices for success

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele disclosed the immense personal sacrifices she made while producing Behind The Scenes, which has grossed ₦2.7 billion at the Nigerian box office.

She disclosed that the project demanded sleepless nights, missed meals, and abandoning social events to stay fully committed to her work.

Now, the actress is finally enjoying rest and self-care after the film’s remarkable commercial success.

Source: Legit.ng