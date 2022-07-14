Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to the claims that he has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress

In a recent development, his media aide, Laolu Akande described the alleged memo as false while noting the details in it does not reflect that of his principal

Meanwhile, in a leaked document dated June 24, 2022, Osinbajo wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari asking for permission to leave the APC and this has however generated reaction in the polity

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied a memorandum making the rounds suggesting he asked President Muhammadu Buhari for permission to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), The Nation reports.

According to the story, which was based on a leaked document dated June 24, 2022, with the reference number SH/VP/605/2./0, Osinbajo wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari asking for permission to leave the APC.

Osinbajo's aide reacts

In response to the memo, Mr. Laolu Akande, senior special assistant to the vice president on media and publicity, stated that the document and its contents are fake.

He said the memo was fabricated and did not come from his principal.

Laolu said:

“Where do you people even get these things from? Who gave it to you? Anyways, for the avoidance of doubt, the memo is fake. VP didn’t write any such thing.”

