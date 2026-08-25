Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele said no opposition candidate can beat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 without forming a strong coalition

The cleric warned that Tinubu has already made plans to break up any opposition coalition before it takes shape

Ayodele stated that two opposition presidential candidates have already been paid to sabotage any coalition that emerges

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has issued a strong warning to Nigerian opposition parties, saying they have no realistic chance of winning the 2027 presidential election unless they unite under a focused coalition.

Legit.ng reports that the warning was delivered on Tuesday, August 25, through a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, ahead of what is expected to be a highly competitive election cycle.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns opposition parties they may not defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 without a strong and focused coalition. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Primate Ayodele said President Bola Tinubu has taken an early lead in preparations for a second term and that the opposition must act quickly and strategically if they hope to mount a genuine challenge.

"Tinubu has prepared for a second term and has gone ahead of everyone. What they need to do now is form a coalition if they want to win this election. That's the easy answer," he said.

Ayodele warns opposition of Tinubu moles

The cleric did not stop at urging unity. He warned that Tinubu has already anticipated a coalition move by the opposition and has put plans in place to undermine it from within.

According to Ayodele, two opposition presidential candidates have already been compromised and will work to fracture any alliance that forms.

"Tinubu will still form his own coalition inside them by using moles. There are two presidential candidates in the opposition that have been settled already to scatter the coalition," he said.

To guard against this, Ayodele advised opposition leaders to be selective about who they bring into any alliance, rather than opening the coalition to every available party.

Primate Ayodele alleges Tinubu has planted moles within the opposition to frustrate any coalition ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele shares formula to defeat Tinubu

Ayodele urged opposition stakeholders to limit their coalition to between four and five parties whose positions and programmes are genuinely compatible. He stressed that the size of the alliance matters less than the shared commitment of those involved.

"It will not be every party coalition; they should join the best parties together and form a strong coalition. Only about four or five parties together, and they must understand their manifesto. They don't need much talk to win Tinubu; they only need a few things, but if they want to take him for granted, Tinubu will render them useless. Only like minds can remove Tinubu," he said.

The cleric's remarks come at a period of growing political activity ahead of the 2027 general elections, with opposition figures across several parties exploring possible alignment strategies. Primate Ayodele has previously made political projections on Nigerian elections, with some of his past statements generating significant public debate.

Ayodele releases prophecy on Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele issued a strong warning about President Tinubu, claiming that the Nigerian leader is operating under a spiritual spell that is causing him to reject sound advice and push away well-meaning people.

Ayodele alleged that those closest to Tinubu are not acting in his best interest, and that the president's inability to heed good counsel will cost him dearly.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng