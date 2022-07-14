Osun- The good people of Osun state will on Saturday, July 16, for a leader that would succeed Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

As the people of Osun state head out to vote in the ongoing governorship election, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will be the next Governor of Osun state.

Legit Poll: Nigerians Predict Who Will Win Osun Governorship Election.

Source: Facebook

About 15 political parties would participate in the election in all the 30 local government areas in the state but three among them are considered to have brighter chances of winning the poll.

The contenders

Osun governorship polls will hold on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The polls boast of five strong contenders that are heading for a showdown for the state's most exalted seat of power.

Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Incumbent Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Accord party’s Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Labour Party’s, Lasun Yusuf and SDP’s Goke Omigbodun.

Osun guber: Nigerians on social media predict PDP's Adeleke to win

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter, 59.9% of the respondents said Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the PDP will win the election while 34% went for Oyetola of the APC.

The remaining 6.1% said the governorship candidate of the Accord party, Akin Ogunbiyi, will win the poll.

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide an insight into the possible voting pattern. Voting is ongoing at the moment and the winner will be officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit poll: Nigerians predict Adeleke will win the Osun governorship election.

From the poll conducted by Legit.ng, the top three candidates are:

1. Ademola Adeleke (PDP)

2. Adegboyega Oyetola (APC)

3. Akin Ogunbiyi (Accord party)

The Osun election is a different game plan entirely because the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola is seeking a second term in office and this comes with a lot of effort as his opponents are not leaving any stone unturned.

Ahead of the much-anticipated exercise, Legit.ng brings you interesting factors, facts, details and full coverage about the Osun 2022 polls, as the major party, the APC has vowed to reclaim the state for the second time.

May the best man win.

We won't accept money, voters insist, accuse APC of importing persons to vote

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that, in a slight drama, there was pandemonium after residents of Ifaki accused some APC members of sharing money to voters.

The incident which occurred at Ward 4, polling unit 7, Ifaki, saw residents going after the suspects.

The residents insisted that nobody must share money at the polling unit. In another development, residents accused APC of importing Egbira people to the community to vote.

