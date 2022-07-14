An Abuja federal high court has stopped the continuation of the hearing of the suit filed against the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his judgement on Thursday, July 14, stated that it was necessary because of a similar case pending before the court of appeal

Matawalle, alongside state and federal lawmakers in Zamfara, joined the ruling APC from the PDP in 2023

FCT, Abuja - A federal high court sitting in Abuja has stopped the continued hearing of the suit filed against Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state over his defection.

The judgement given by Justice Inyang Ekwo on Thursday, July 14, stated that it was necessary because of a pending similar case at the court of appeal.

Court stops hearing in suit against Matawalle Photo Credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: UGC

Why court suspends filed in suit against Matawalle

Justice Ekwo recognised the fact that a similar case is still before the appeal court. Hence,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I will exercise a restraint until that matter is determined,” he said.

Zamfara 14 council chairmen join PDP in case against the governor

The judgement is coming shortly after the application was brought to the judge by 14 council chairmen in the state, asking the court to join them in the PDP suit against the governor.

Recall that Matawalle, including the state and federal lawmakers, joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP asks court to sack Matawalle for joining APC

But the PDP, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/650/2021, prayed the court to order the removal of Matawalle as governor for defecting to the APC.

The opposition party also asked the court to sack the senators, house of representatives and state house of assembly members who left the PDP for the APC.

The report added that the 14 council chairmen in the state had in April 29asked the court to join them as 39th to 52nd defendants and for all the processes to be amended and served on them.

Gun Licence: police boss hits back at governor Matawalle, says firearm ban still in force

The commissioner of police in Zamfara state, Ayuba Elkana, has said that the embargo on firearms is still in force.

Elkana said he is not aware of the state governor, Bello Matawalle's directive asking him to issue gun licenses to eligible and interested citizens for self-defence.

The Zamfara state commissioner for information, in a statement on Sunday, June 26, said the governor had directed eligible residents to prepare and obtain guns against bandits.

Source: Legit.ng