BREAKING: Nigerian Deputy Governor at Brink of Impeachment as Court Makes Major Decision
Justice Ladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court has dismissed a case filed by Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan over procedure to remove him from office by Oyo Assembly.
The court held that the lawmakers and all the defendants have not erred on the procedures taken, The Nation reports
According to the Court, the originating summons filed by the claimant was purely legislative procedure and not judicial in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng