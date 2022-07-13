All is getting set by party chieftains, candidates and even residents for the Saturday, July 16, governorship election in Osun state

In fact, Labour Party presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi has stormed the state to support Lasun Yusuf, his party's candidate

Meanwhile, the candidates earlier signed the peace accord and the development encouraged residents to be assured of a peaceful conduct for Saturday's exercise

On Wednesday, July 13, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, stormed Osun State, to campaign for Lasun Yussuf, his party’s candidate in Saturday’s governorship election.

Daily Trust report that Obi appealed to residents not to sell their votes, advising residents to collect money from vote buyers and then vote for Labour Party.

He said Yusuf is competent and capable to be the next Governor of Osun.

Lanre Yusuf makes promises

While speaking, the Labour Party candidate maintained he would make life better for the people if elected.

Yusuf said he would alleviate the suffering of the people of Osun, promising youths in the state that they would be gainfully employed if he becomes the governor.

Candidates sign peace accord

Governorship candidates in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State on Wednesday signed peace accord and pledged to conduct themselves in peace manner during the election.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Singer Davido storms Osun, campaigns for Uncle, Adeleke

Nigerian singer and producer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has arrived in Osun state to support the course of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

The singer arrived in his home state to declare support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adeleke.

A video of this development was shared on the microblogging site, Twitter by The Punch and Nigerians who welcomed the singer were chanting 'PDP, Power'.

Knocks as singer Portable storms Osun to canvass for Oyetola, shares video on Instagram

To the surprise of many of his fans, popular street sensation Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable shared a video of himself with the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, in Oshogbo yesterday.

In the video, Portable was seen canvassing for the Osun State governor, who is contesting for another term in office, under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Zazu crooner also showed the camera a bag of money, revealing that he had been ‘bankrolled’. “Akoi Kudi, Akoi Grace, Akoi 4+4,” he said as he urged Osun state voters to vote for Oyetola and APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

