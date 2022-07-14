The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday, July 13 debunked reports that the lawmakers secretly passed a Sharia law in the state

According to a statement by the state assembly, residents were warned to desist from such report

It was gathered that the passage of the bill help APC flag bearer, Bola Tinubu get the full support of the north in his presidential bid

The Lagos State House of Assembly has debunked rumours stating that the parliament had secretly passed the Sharia law into the state constitution.

The Lagos Parliament made this known on Wednesday, July 13 via a statement made available to Legit.ng.

The Lagos state assembly said the alleged secret passage of Sharia Law is a lie from the pit of hell. Photo: Lagos State House of Assembly

Source: UGC

According to the statement issued by the Hon. Setonji David, chairman of the house committee on information, security and strategy, described the rumours as a malicious and unfounded reports.

Legit.ng gathered that there have been a series of social media posts stating that the Lagos Assembly passed the Sharia Law in a bid to get Northern support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidates.

As contained in the statement, Hon. David said:

“We would not have dignified the writer of this hate speech but in order to set the record straight, this is a mere figment of the imagination of the writer and a total lie from the pit of hell.”

Lagos parliament urged resident to desist from fake news

However, he warned Lagosians and its residents not to give listening ears to such fake news stating that the news is far from reality.

He said:

“Some people are just mischievous. Spreading all sorts of untrue stuff. Is it possible to pass a law under cover? The process of law-making is universal and very open. You cannot pass a law without subjecting it to a public hearing in Lagos State.

“We urged the residents of the state and Nigerians as a whole to take the peddlers of this unfounded report as illiterate, uninformed, and uneducated people who needed to be schooled about law-making process.”

He however labelled the APC flag bearer, Bola Tinubu as a fast-selling product across the country that does not need the buying of anyone by passing a law.

How Tinubu helped Lagos assembly achieve financial autonomy, Obasa reveals

Meanwhile, the speaker of the Lagos state parliament, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has described Tinubu as a true political leader and mentor.

He said many have credited the success of their political career to him for his undiluted and hovering support through the years.

Obasa revealed that Tinubu was the reason why the parliament have been running independently of the executive arm with financial autonomy.

