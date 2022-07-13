The 2023 race is getting interesting by the day following the heated debate and exchange of words by politicians

Ahead of the polls, Jimi Agbaje while confirming he is still with the opposition PDP, sent a cryptic message to Bola Tinubu noting, that it is the turn of Nigerians

Meanwhile, there had been posts on social media indicating that Agbaje had defected to APC to work for the emergence of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president

Jimi Agbaje, former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, has denied reports that he has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), The Cable reports.

A report titled ‘Awolokan 2023’ began to circulate on social media platforms in the early hours of Wednesday, claiming that Agbaje has joined APC and endorsed Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate.

Jimi Agbaje blasts Tinubu as he denies defecting to APC. Photo credit: Naija PR, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The statement credited to Agbaje

the statement, which was claimed to have been credited to Agbaje, reads:

“I’m fully back in APC to join our South-West leaders as well as progressive family and friends in Lagos State. The Awalokan 2023 is a project that both young and old in all the nooks and crannies of the Southwest should embrace. On this note, I sincerely join APC from the major opposition party to add my strength.”

Agbaje reacts

But in what appeared to be a reaction to the claim on his social media handles, Agbaje, who wrote in Yoruba, said it’s the turn of Nigerians.

He also said he remains a member of the PDP.

On his Twitter page, he tweeted:

“Eyin ko lokan o. Nigerians lokan, Jimi Agbaje – PDP.”

He also confirmed the development in an interview with The Punch on Wednesday.

When asked if he has defected, Agbaje replied, “Definitely not. No truth to the story.”

The phrase, ’emi lo kan’ (it’s my turn), became popular after Tinubu’s speech in Ogun during his campaign prior to the APC presidential primary.

Speaking at the time, Tinubu had said he played a significant role to ensure victory for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 elections, adding that it is his turn to be president.

