The fate of Nigerian students is still hanging as the ASUU strike is yet to be called off even after several interventions

In a new development, the APC presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu has weighed in on the matter and promised to assist after meeting with the National Association of Nigerian Students

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari earlier called on the leadership of ASUU to take a stand and see to the lingering strike action

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has weighed in on the lingering strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The presidential hopeful met with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) in Osogbo and promised to intervene in the lingering ASUU strike and ensure a lasting solution.

NANs endorses Tinubu for president. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

The senior special assistant to the Lagos state government on new media, Jubril A. Gawat made this disclosure in a tweet on his Twitter page, on Wednesday, July 13.

He tweeted:

"UPDATE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT met with the Leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students in Osogbo and promised to intervene in the lingering ASUU strike and ensure a lasting solution."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter page of Sanwo-Olu and reacted to the development.

@Ogundeji_OLA1 tweeted

"Has misplaced their priorities, they forget the pains so soon, they are not ready to leave this tyrants, they are after money and not the students interest, @AbdulMahmud01 needs to meet with their Leaders, to remind them the purpose of the association."

@gafartweets

Are the people in these pictures students of any Nigerian University???

@abeembohlah tweeted

"Did he travel to Venus before?

"After how many months??

@primateamodu tweeted

"Obi nio."

Source: Legit.ng