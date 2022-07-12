Popular actor Yul Eochie has come out to reveal he is the original writer of a viral post about ASUU and FG, which popular football Ahmed Musa shared

According to Yul, he thought and wrote the post via his social media timeline as he called out the footballer for not crediting him as the writer

Yul’s statement has stirred mixed reactions on social media as some Nigerians have taken to his comment section to drag him

Nollywood star and politician Yul Edochie has called out Nigerian footballer Ahmed Musa for sharing his post about the striking Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) and the government without crediting him as the writer.

The post, which has gone viral on social media, has left many applauding the footballer, who many believe was the original writer.

I wrote the post this morning: Yul Edochie. Credit: @yuledochie @ahmedmusa

Source: Instagram

Yul, in a statement, stressed that there was nothing wrong with Musa copping his post, adding that the football should have acknowledged him as the writer.

The Nollywood actor wrote:

“Na me think am, write am post for my pages this morning. My brother Ahmed Musa munch am post for him own page without giving me credit for it. e good? We all want a working Nigeria. Nothing wrong with copy and paste, but you should give credit to the writer.”

Internet users react

ehi74:

"He should give you credit because he saw truth in what you said. Oga you don't need credit. If you think you're relevant you won't be dragging about credit. Somone posted what you said about the government, you said he should give you credit, Oga go sit down,Oga go rest u hear."

oshyroyale:

"What do you stand to gain from that. You should be happy your messages are getting across àbí na for credit make u post am?"

asemohk:

"Oga Yul no vex i beg, but the one post no fly nau, nah help Oga Musa help your post Base on him be International Super Star. So, make you give credit to Oga Musa. Oga Musa Thank you Sir."

Ahmed Musa lambasts FG over ASUU strike

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, called out Nigerian politicians over their negligence in the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The former Leicester City forward took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, July 12 to lambast politicians in Nigeria for sending their kids abroad to study and leave the educational system in Nigeria dilapidated.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari reacted to the ASUU which is in its fifth month.

Source: Legit.ng