A Kaduna-based pastor, David Azzaman, has said that he will mobilise not less than 1m votes for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

The cleric urged Nigerians to vote for the former governor of Anambra, adding that he would get 1 million votes in Kaduna state

He also called on the Kaduna people to get their permanent voters cards and vote for leaders that will promote their interest

As the 2023 general elections approach, a popular Kaduna-based cleric, Pastor David Azzaman, has said he would mobilise 1 million votes for Peter Obi, the presidential aspirant of the Labour Party (LP).

The Punch reported that the cleric made the promise during an interactive session with journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, July 12, at his church.

Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed Photo Credit: Punch Newspaper

Source: Facebook

While urging Nigerians to vote for Peter Obi, he emphasised that the former governor of Anambra "must get one million votes in Kaduna" as he promised to mobilise for him.

Kaduna-based cleric calls on reasonable Muslims to vote for Peter Obi

He expressed that he was happy with Obi's running mate, Datti Ahmed, who he described as a credible candidate and a Muslim from Zaria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Let Christians stand up, let reasonable Muslims stand up and deliver Peter Obi in 2023 to set Nigeria on the path of prosperity."

Northern Pastor reveals God's plan for Nigeria, speaks on Peter Obi

He added that a new Nigeria is coming when the naira will be equivalent to the dollar when Nigeria is the leading exporter, and the country will prosper.

He revealed that God would bring resources to Nigeria and make the country play a leading role in global matters.

Pastor Azzaman sends message to Kaduna people

He then called on Kaduna residents who are yet to get their permanent voters cards (PVCs) to do that and ensure a credible leader who will promote their interest emerges.

2023: 3 reasons why Peter Obi has the edge over Tinubu, Atiku, others

Analysis by the political editor of legit.ng showed that the presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, over other aspirants.

Some of the chances involved talking to the youth, doing issue-based campaigns, and good antecedents. These are some things his opponents are yet to talk about.

However, with Obi's moves, some northern political analysts, such as Kwankwaso, have predicted that Peter Obi cannot win the north in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng