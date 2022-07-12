The people of Osun state will be going to the polls on Saturday, July 16 to elect their preferred choice for governor

Political analysts say the race is a straight fight between the incumbent Gboyega Oyetola of APC and PDP's Senator Ademola Adeleke

Adeleke contested for the same position in 2018 in what was one of the closest contest in Nigeria's political history

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke will be hoping to win the forthcoming Osun governorship election on Saturday, July 16 after he almost won the battle in 2018.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate has stated that he is confident of winning the election this year after he close call in the previous election.

Senator Adeleke will be hoping the Osun electorates vote him as the next governor of the state. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng lists 5 factors that could help Adeleke win in the coming election:

1. Intense campaign and mobilisation

Adeleke has cleared all the doubts about his seriousness to win this time around. Unlike in the past where he thought his popularity is enough, the PDP governorship candidate, this time, visited all the 30 local government areas in Osun state in the last few weeks made himself available for public debates and also embarked on consultations of key leaders in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2. Intellectually fit and sound

In the past, there have been attempts to discredit Adeleke by his opponents, majority of them saying he can’t speak or communicate, but the Ede-born politician has proved them wrong. During the Osun governorship debates held by Channels Television, the PDP guber candidate spoke for two hours, delivered his cogent plans for Osun without any teleprompter or written script.

3. Focus on security

The major problem of Nigeria today is insecurity. Adeleke has latched on this fact by speaking extensively on his plans to secure Osun people if he becomes the next governor. The comments of the PDP governorship candidate has endeard so many voters to him as he has promised to develop community policing in Osun state to ensure the lives and properties of the people are secured.

4. The 'Serubawon' spirit is still alive

Adeleke is benefitting from his late elder brother's political structures which has remaind strong since his demise. Popularly known as 'Serubawon', Senator Isiaka Adeleke was the first executive governor of Osun and a two-term senator under the PDP and the APC. His popularity in the state has not wanedeven in death and his political foot soldiers are working for his brother, Ademola.

5. Declining popularity of the APC

Whether at the state level or national level, the ruling APC's popularity has been declining in recent times. In Osun specifically, the state government continues to face accusations of not paying workers and pensioners. The government's O-Yes employment scheme was also characterised by fraud after jobseekers in the state were asked to procure forms for employment.

Osun 2022: Yiaga Africa conducts voter education outreach in Osogbo, Ede markets

Meanwhile, in a last-ditch effort to mobilize citizens’ participation for the July 16 polls, a foremost civil society organisation and election observer group, Yiaga Africa recently conducted a voter education outreach to markets in Osogbo and Ede local government of Osun state.

During the outreach which covered Oke Fia, Old garage in Osogbo and Owode-Ede markets in Ede local government, the team led by Director of Programs, Cynthia Mbamalu held placards displaying a series of voter education messages encouraging citizens to come out and vote on election day.

Some of the messages include “Come Out and Vote, Your Votes will Count”, “Do not sell your votes”, “Osun has a future, do not sell your votes” amongst others.

Source: Legit.ng