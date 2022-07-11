The leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Benue state has collapsed its structure to form an alliance with the Labour Party

The declaration about the alliance between the two parties was made by the Benue state chairman of the SDP

According to John Enemari, the focus for the SDP is to ensure good governance through strong support for Labour Party

The Labour Party and the Social Democratic Party in Benue state over the weekend entered into an alliance ahead of the 2023 general election.

Daily Trust reports that the agreement between the two parties is aimed at ensuring total support for the Labour Party ahead of the election.

The SDP chairman in Benue state said with Labour Party he is sure of victory in the 2023 general election. Photo: Vanguard

Source: Twitter

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, July 11, the Benue state chairman of the SDP John Enemari announced that his entire executive would be throwing their entire weight behind the Labour party in the state.

Enemari called on the chairmen ofthe SDP party including executives at the 276 electoral wards of the 23 local government areas in Benue state to support the Labour Party for good governance.

He said that support for Labour Party is a move to securing a revamped socio-economic fortunes of the citizenry.

His words:

“The man, Herman Hembe, that is coming is a young man that has done very well in his constituency.

"This is his fourth time in the National Assembly. My people are calling me, chairman, where do you want us to go, I said look, wait, I met with him and we spoke, so my people we are going to work with him."

Crisis rocking the Social Democratic Party

He added that the crisis rocking the party at the national level has caused destabilisation among party members in all states of the federation.

He further stated that crisis within the SDP has created factions and that members cannot continue to suffer for them at the national office particularly Benue SDP as they did between 2018 and 2019.

Enemari added:

“In a party if you don’t win an election, what do you do? Now they are in court, let them continue, Benue is not a revenue-yielding state for them. Benue now needs good governance we cannot remain idle, we must work with those with integrity to deliver the state.

“I consulted with all other parties the APC, and PDP but that didn’t work, as one was trailed with legal issues and the other with integrity issues.

"Since we did not have a governorship candidate we have decided to give our full support and ensure LP wins in Benue state and salvage the state from the infrastructural deficit and failed promises."

