Earlier, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, confirmed the nomination of Borno Central Senator, Kashim Shetima, as his running mate

This development however is not welcome by some governors in the ruling party and some notable Nigerians have also kicked against Tinubu's choice

In a recent move, nine APC governors are currently locked in a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence, in Katsina state

President Muhammadu Buhari and nine All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are currently meeting in his Daura country home in Katsina State, The Nation reports.

They were led to the meeting by the Chairman Progressives Governor’s Forum Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state.

APC governors react over Tinubu's choice of Shettima.

Source: Facebook

The governors include;

Aminu Masari (Katsina); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi); Abubakar Bello (Niger); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).

They drove into Daura’s private residence of the President at about 1 pm shortly after which the meeting started.

2023: Ajaka commends Bola Tinubu over running mate choice

Earlier, the deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has commended the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the party's vice presidential candidate.

Ajaka also asking Nigerians and those he described as 'real voters' to ignore opposition political parties' sentiment of religion.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, July 11 the APC chieftain assured Nigerians that fears being expressed in some quarters only exist in the realm of imagination of opposition.

How Tinubu announced his choice of Shettima in Daura

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu announced his choice of Shettima as his running mate in Daura, Katsina state.

The former Lagos state governor had gone to the hometown of the president in the northwest state to pay Sallah homage to the Nigerian leader.

He was accompanied by several APC chieftains including the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare.

2023: Tinubu reveals why he picked Kashim Shettima as running mate

In a statement he issued after selecting Shettima, Timunu explained that his choice is not based on religion, but competence.

The APC presidential candidate also made reference to the fact that Nigerians voted for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 1993, adding that the scenario will play out in 2023.

He added that the APC will continue to be the party that shows the way and carries this nation towards its best future.

