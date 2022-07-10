Former Oyo state governor, Rashidi Ladoja has endorsed APC flag bearer Bola Tinubu for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in his quest to become president

According to Ladoja, there is nothing wrong with the idea of a same-religion ticket for the presidency

He, however, expresses fear for Tinubu hoping that a replica of what happened to MKO Abiola in 1993 will not happen again

Oyo, Ibadan - Amid the ongoing controversy making the rounds that the flag bearer of the APC, Bola Tinubu will be opting for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja said there is nothing wrong with it.

Ladoja made this known Saturday, July 9 while speaking to pressmen at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state.

As reported by the Guardian newspaper, Ladoja stated that religious sentiments should not play a part in politics.

He said electing a competent and efficient candidate has nothing to do with the religious fate of the individual.

Similarly, The Nation reported that the former governor urged Nigerians to shun the mentality of religious differences and focus more on electing the candidate with competence and good track records.

Ladoja further noted that the fear of Nigerians is rooted in the premise of the current insecurity of the nation under the stewardship of a Muslim (President Muhammadu Buhari).

As gathered by Legit.ng, Ladoja charged Nigerians to keep praying for APC's Bola Tinubu in his quest to become the next President of Nigeria.

Ladoja fears a replica of 1993, urge Nigerians to pray for Tinubu

According to PMNews, Ladoja stated that the prayer for Tinubu is very important so that there won't be a replication of what happened to the late Bashorun Moshood Abiola in the 1993 elections.

Ladoja said:

“There are many factors involved in electing a president. Whoever wants to be president and those working for him have to work very hard. In fact, they will need more prayers as they are consulting. With all these efforts, God has the final say on who becomes president. Chief MKO Abiola, who was a Muslim was elected along with his vice, a Muslim."

“We only pray that if Tinubu wins, it should not be like that of late MKO Chief Abiola. I don’t see anything wrong with a Muslim-Muslim ticket, because I don’t intervene in religious matters."

Ladoja further noted that the practice of Islam or Christianity has nothing to do with politics. He said both religions serve the same God.

He said:

"Muslims and Christians are from the same father. Some people are following Ismail, while some are following Isaac, who are siblings. So, what is mine to be fighting for one among them?

“It is only God that knows his servants, so why must we fight over religion? All religions, including traditional religion, preach love and good characters. It is only politicians that usually cause crises with religion."

