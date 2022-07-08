Peter Obi has been bashed again by Reno Omorki in what seems like a daily routine for the former media aide to Goodluck Jonathan

Omokri has predicted that the Labour Party presidential candidate won't change the fortunes of Nigeria if he becomes president

Despite the constant commentary on his person by Omokri, the former Anambra state governor has never responded to him

Twitter - Reno Omokri, a former presidential media aide, has predicted that if Peter Obi becomes the next president, his administration will be worse than Muhammadu Buhari's government.

Omokri, a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the prediction in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Peter Obi has never responded to the verbal attacks aimed at him by Reno Omokri.

Source: UGC

His words:

“As bad as Nigeria now is, it will be worse under Obi. Peter’s horde are most intolerant. Datti Baba Ahmed is an excellent choice. He is not cut from their cloth. The Obi mob can’t tolerate what Buhari tolerates. I shudder to think of a Nigeria under their rule!

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“If you are an independent, ask yourself how many critics Buhari has silenced? He has his issues, but compare Buhari, not just to Obi. Compare him to those around Peter. Would you like to be governed by such a bunch? Would you be free? Would all citizens be equal?

“These Obi hordes do not want to replace Buhari’s rule with good governance. They want to replace it with their own tyranny. They want a Nigeria governed by their personality cult, where if you are not with Peter, you are an enemy of Nigeria, to be cancelled out!”

Peter Obi supporters fire back at Reno Omokri

Supporters of Obi have, however, responded to the comments of Omokri, with many of them disagreeing with his assertions.

Immaculate Chigozie Obi Azubike wrote:

“You live abroad enjoying the good things life has to offer there then wishing us living in Nigeria to continue with the suffering pro max we've been into for the past 8 years. With all due respect sir, don't let me swear for you.”

Samuel Chinanu Ubani wrote:

“It's high time we stopped deceiving ourselves. If we want positivity, let it begin with us. Thought you were rooting for Peter Obi and all of a sudden, you've sidelined him. One thing I've always known is that the problem of man is MAN himself.”

Desmond Azaku wrote:

“Sir, you can successfully do your campaign without mentioning Peter Obi. Our major problem is that you try to label him not fit for the presidency.”

Peter Obi: BBC says Labour Party candidate is inspiring Nigerian youths

Meanwhile, the BBC has described Obi as a politician inspiring Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the international media outlet, Obi has emerged as a powerful force ahead of the elections.

The media firm also stated that Obi energises voters with messages of prudence and accountability that are amplified by an army of social media users.

2023: Hope Uzodimma dismisses Peter Obi's influence in Imo

On his part, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has declared that Imolites are obedient to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Uzodimma was making reference to the popular slang used by supporters of Obi, who identify themselves as 'Obidients.'

The governor said:

“We are APC members, we are obedient to APC not to any individual or any other political party.”

Source: Legit.ng