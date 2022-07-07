A young Nigerian man has been named a Permanent Voters' Card, PVC evangelist due to the peculiar way he encouraged people to get theirs

Just like a religious preacher, the young man took a loudspeaker to a place that looked like a market and told people the need to vote

Nigerians on Twitter have hailed the man's action, commending him for encouraging people to vote as 2023 elections approach

Just like a religious preacher, a Nigerian man has been spotted in a video preaching to people on the need for them to cast their votes.

In the video shared on Twitter by @kobokolaugh, the preacher told people to vote their conscience come 2023.

The PVC preacher has been hailed by Nigerians for his action. Photo credit: @kobokolaugh.

Encouraging Nigerians to vote in the 2023 elections

In the short clip, Nigerians gathered to listen to the young man as he preached his message.

He also discouraged the youth against thuggery and ballot box snatching, saying politicians don't send their children to do such.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on Twitter react

@kingboyini said:

"It’s a thing of put you power where your mouth is! If I’m tired of Nigeria this election follow concern me."

@damidelicacies commented:

"This dude is doing a good job. When that man was looking at him he shouted "You never tire?"

@Thintewa reacted:

"You are doing just fine. Also tell them, for any zone you are where it is obtainable there so they can go to that exact location."

@Elchukx said:

"This guy is doing the Lord's work with so much passion. You love to see."

@kennyokoye10 commented:

"This guy deserves to be on the national dailys for doing the right thing. I am proud of you. and am sure u have given inspiration and hope to millions too out there. Our future is in our hands."

