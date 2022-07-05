Ex-militant leader Asari Dokubo has tackled the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 elections

Dokubo said Obi was scamming Nigerians with lies and they are believing him just as he questioned his achievements as Anambra governor

The former militant leader also said the Labour Party presidential candidate cannot measure up to the level of Tinubu and Atiku

Asari Dokubo, a popular former militant leader, has described Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as a scam defrauding Nigerians with lies.

He stated this in a video posted on his Dokubo Asari Justice Foundation page on Facebook.

Ex-miliant leader Asari Dokubo claimed Peter Obi is scmming Nigerians with lies. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

The ex-militant leader also said the OBI-dient movement of the former Anambra governor cannot succeed “because it is going nowhere”.

2023: Obi cannot square up with Tinubu, Atiku, says Dokubo

Dokubo also said that Obi cannot square up with the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar in 2023.

He questioned Obi’s achievements as Anambra governor, claiming the money he saved was child’s play to what Rivers governor Nyesom Wike spends.

His words:

“There is a scammer in town. Peter Obi is a scamming people with lies and people are believing him.

“This is nauseating. Peter Obi was a governor of Anambra state for eight years.

“Anambra state is one of the advantageous states in Nigeria because of the people. They have Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi. These are the biggest goldmines in Nigeria after Lagos, Port Harcourt and Aba.

“They said he saved seventy-something billion. What is seventy-something billion? The money that Wike toys with in Rivers.

“How would you compare Obi with Tinubu or Atiku? What is his antecedent? Lies. You are showing documents. Who showed that you rejected the lands? All these small small scams, who dem wan do now?”

Peter Obi: We’ll work for Labour Party’s candidate in 2023, NLC, TUC say

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) pledged to support, campaign and do everything within their power to ensure Obi win the 2023 polls.

The NLC and TUC presidents, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and Quadri Olaleye made the pledge in their different welcome addresses during the 10th-anniversary lecture in honour of the third president of NLC, the late Pascal Bayau, on Tuesday, June 28 in Abuja.

Wabba stated that Obi was among the finest Nigerians and the first presidential candidate of the Labour Party to be recognised by the labour Centre.

