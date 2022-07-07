The managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority has congratulated the newly appointed Honourable Minister of transportation and his minister of state

Mohammed Koko's congratulatory message was sent in a tweet made on his personal Twitter page on Thursday, July 7

The NPA boss said the wealth of experience and track record of excellent performance gathered by the two appointees will add fillip to ongoing efforts at improving efficiency in the transport ministry

Following the recent appointments and cabinet reshuffle by President Muhammadu Buhari, the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Koko has congratulated two ministerial appointees.

In a tweet shared on his personal Twitter page, Koko described the appointment of Muazu Jaji Sambo as the minister of transportation and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye as the junior minister of the same ministry as something worth celebrating.

The managing director of NPA has congratulated the new ministers of transportation appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: Ademola Adegoroye, Mohammed Koko, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo

Source: Twitter

Koko in his congratulatory message said that the duo's wealth of experience and track record will boost the efforts to improve efficiency and advance the frontiers of trade facilitation for Nigeria.

His words:

"Congratulations to Alh. Muazu Jaji Sambo and Mr Ademola Adewole Adegoroye on your appointments by His Excellency President @MBuhari as the Honourable Minister and Minister of State for Transportation respectively.

"Your wealth of experience and track record of excellent performance will undoubtedly add fillip to ongoing efforts at improving efficiency and advancing the frontiers of trade facilitation."

