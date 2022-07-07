The lawmaker representing the Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Simeon Oyeleke, is no longer an APC member

Oyeleke announced on Wednesday, July 6, that he has left the party and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The lawmaker revealed why he left the APC just as he also highlighted his plans for his new party ahead of 2023

Ibadan, Oyo state - Simeon Oyeleke, the lawmaker representing the Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oyeleke, who was elected into the present Assembly on the platform of APC made his decision known on Wednesday, July 6, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Simeon Oyeleke with Governor Makinde and other PDP chieftains as he dumped the APC in Oyo state. Photo credit: Hon Abideen Adeoye

Source: Facebook

According to the lawmaker, the failure of the APC in Oyo state to uphold justice and equity in dealing with party men was the reason why he left the party.

Why I opted for PDP, Oyeleke reveals

Oyeleke said he decided to join the PDP after leaving the APC because it had shown great potential in Oyo State and was the party to beat at all levels in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

“I am now a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and no more a member of the APC. This is official now. Thousands of my supporters have joined the PDP with me.

“As a matter of fact, the decision was taken together with my supporters. I can’t continue to be in a political party that does not respect democratic tenets and ideals and value my political interest.”

I am ready to work with Seyi Makinde, says Oyeleke

The lawmaker said he is poised to work with governor Seyi Makinde.

He added that he will join forces with other PDP leaders and members of his constituency to ensure the party not only retains power in the state but also records more victories at all levels in the country.

APC zonal leader leads supporters to PDP

In a related development, the zonal leader of the APC, Ibadan zone, Oyo state, Alhaji Bashiru Ajibade, has led hundreds of members to join the PDP.

Other prominent stakeholders such as Alhaji Abass Najeemdeen Gbayawu, Alhaji Bolaji Akinyemi Kosigiri, Engr Kayode Arowolo, and Barrister Rotimi Okeowo, among others, also joined the PDP.

Speaking on behalf of others, Prince Olumuyiwa Akinbiyi, who was elected chairman of the party at the last congress, noted that they were dissatisfied with the manipulations of Congress and primary election result by a cabal that hijacked the party in the state.

Source: Legit.ng