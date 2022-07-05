A popular Nigerian lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Shina Abiola Peller, has shown that he does not want anything to do with the APC

Honourable Peller was on Monday, July 4, sen in a video removing the APC flag tied to a pole in his office

The lawmaker who thanked the ruling party for a life experience, noted that it was time for a new beginning in his political career

Shina Abiola Peller, a Nigerian lawmaker in the House of Representatives, has proven by action that he is no longer a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a video shared via Twitter on Monday, July 4, one of Peller's aides was seen removing the APC's flag in his boss' office by his order.

The lawmaker removed APC's flag from the pole (Photo: @HoeGee_Tyla)

Source: Twitter

After the ruling party's flag was brought down and folded, the lawmaker threw it into one of his office cabinets.

He captioned the short video clip with these words:

"There's a time for everything. Big thank you to the APC for the life experience. It's time for a new beginning. We move. One Accord."

Prominent federal lawmaker dumps APC, defects to another party

Recall that Peller had formally dumped the ruling APC.

Peller announced his resignation from the APC on the floor of the House of Representatives Tuesday, June 21, during plenary.

The federal lawmaker who currently represents Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency also announced that he was moving to the Accord Party.

Recall that Peller recently lost the APC primaries for Oyo North Senatorial District to Fatai Buhari who is from the Ogbomoso axis of the district.

Why I opted for Accord Party - Peller

After leaving the APC, Peller in a thread of tweets said he decided to go to Accord Party because the party showed "an unwavering commitment to the yearnings of the people of Oke-Ogun."

Three prominent APC senators defect to opposition parties

In a related development, three APC senators had resigned their membership of the ruling party.

The lawmakers were Senators Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North), Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi South), and Francis Alimikhena (Edo North).

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 21, Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, special assistant (press) to the president of the senate confirmed the development.

