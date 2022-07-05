A member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Adamu Maina Waziri, does not want the party to beg Governor Wike

Adamu Maina Waziri, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, has faulted the party's decision to beg Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state for picking Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as vice-presidential candidate, over him.

The opposition PDP has been plunged into a cold war since former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the party's presidential candidate, named Okowa his running mate.

A PDP BoT member, Adamu Maina Waziri, has disagreed with the decision of the party to beg Governor Nyesom Wike. Photo credit: @GovWike

In a bid to resolve the crisis, the chairman of the PDP BoT, Walid Jibrin, on Sunday, July 3, said the party would send a delegation which will include Atiku, Okowa, the National Working Committee and BoT members to reconcile with Wike.

We should not beg Wike, says Waziri

Reacting, Waziri, a former minister of police affairs, faulted the idea, describing it as ill-informed, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“Wike is desperate and he needs time to be comforted over what happened. I agree with the reconciliation but where we part ways is the issue of sending that mighty delegation to kneel for him.

“Whatever decisions the party made, all obedient members should abide, we must keep aside whatever happened during primary elections and move on, the party is bigger than the interest of all of us.

“Wike said he would not be running mate to anybody therefore we must find someone who will work smoothly with our presidential candidate.”

Waziri also debunked the rumor that Atiku sent him to speak with Wike in Turkey.

“Atiku didn’t not send me anywhere but of course I was in Istanbul Turkey for my leave last Friday and we coincidentally met in a hotel, that’s just it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the camp of Governor Wike has reportedly called for Iyorchia Ayu to vacate his seat before it can back Atiku's presidential bid.

Wike's strategists are allegedly insisting that Atiku should honour an alleged initial promise that once the PDP presidential candidate emerges from the north, a southerner will take over as the party's national chairman

However, the response to this from Atiku’s camp is that Ayu can only step aside after the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng