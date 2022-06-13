Ahead of the Osun governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is doing all it can to make sure Governor Gboyega Oyetola remains in office.

In fact, Joe Igbokwe, an APC stalwart, has reported that the governor has finally reconciled with the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, his predecessor.

Joe Igbokwe said Oyetola and Aregbesola (Photo: @raufaregbesola, @GboyegaOyetola)

Source: UGC

Igbokwe made this known via his Facebook page on Sunday, June 26.

He wrote:

"Please know this and have inner peace and tranquillity: Aregbesola and Gov Oyetola have reconciled and vowed to deliver Osun for the APC. To God be the glory."

Source: Legit.ng