After sparking reactions with his post about a meeting between Bola Tinubu and Governor Wike in France, Joe Igbokwe made a u-turn

The politician had no choice but to delete his post on Facebook after it was debunked by Tinubu Media Office

Reacting to the viral social media post, one of Tinubu's aides, Tunde Rahman, said the supposed meeting in France was fake news and it was imperative to set the record straight

It came as a surprise when a frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) member in Lagos state, Joe Igbokwe, pulled down a Facebook post on ‘Wike Visiting Tinubu in France’.

His action came a few hours after the Tinubu Media Office debunked reports that the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state in Paris last Thursday, June 30.

Joe Igbokwe is an ally of Tinubu and is currently an aide to Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Photo credit: Joe Igbokwe

Igbokwe had posted that Governor Wike who lost the presidential ticket of the PDP to former vice president Atiku Abubakar met with Tinubu, in France, This Day reported.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Igbokwe, a strong ally of Tinubu, wrote:

“While they are on social media abusing everybody, Governor Wike goes to France to meet Asiwaju. Abuse, calling names, hate, and bigotry are no strategy. They hated and abused PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari) since 2015 and now they have transferred the aggression to Asiwaju. We wait and see."

Tinubu's team says no meeting between Tinubu and Wike

Some social media users were however not convinced and Igbokwe to provide pictorial evidence.

In a swift reaction, the head of Tinubu’s Media Office, Tunde Rahman, denied Igbokwe’s claim, saying it was imperative to set the record straight.

He disclosed that though Tinubu was in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever.

Moments after, the Facebook post by Igbokwe which had gone viral was no longer found on his page.

Tinubu and Wike travel out of Nigeria

Tinubu had departed for France after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, last Monday morning.

Some hours after Tinubu's departure Wike revealed that he was on vacation in Turkey.

Wike has been unusually silent since he lost the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku, and was also not picked for the vice-presidential slot, thereby sparking speculations that he may dump the party.

Wike's loyalists ready to go where he goes

While the Rivers governor was in Turkey, some of his supporters in the opposition party such as Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, gave an indication that they would not work for Atiku.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in Rivers PDP are reportedly waiting for Wike’s directive to know their next line of action.

Legit.ng had reported that loyalists of Governor Wike are threatening to dump the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku.

