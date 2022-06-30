The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not be losing 22 senators according to Ajibola Basiru

According to the Senate spokesperson, most of the aggrieved senators were dissatisfied with the outcome of the primary

However, he said, the ruling party is doing its best to resolve any dissatisfaction that might have arose as a result o the primary

The idea that about 22 senators will defect from the Senate ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to other parties has been dismissed by spokesperson of the Senate, Ajibola Basiru.

The Nation reports that Basiru said it was true that some of the senators were having issues but they would soon be resolved.

Source: Twitter

In his reaction to the threat of possible mass defection of the senators, Basiru said it was impossible for those senators to jump ship.

The Senate spokesman said the ruling party was working to amicably resolve the issues, adding that those saying the senators were leaving the ruling party were fantasising.

APC Primary: Prominent senator reveals number of delegates that return his money

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, a senator representing Kwara central district, has revealed that 17 delegates refunded the money he gave them for logistics during his party's primaries.

Oloriegbe, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this on Wednesday, June 29.

Oloriegbe faulted the primary process, alleging that the governors imposed delegates on party supporters.

More Trouble for APC as 1 of Kano's Most Influential Senators Dumps Party, Joins Kwankwaso in NNPP

Legit.ng reported that the senator representing Kano Central senatorial district, Ibrahim Shekarau, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress.

A statement by Ezrel Tabiowo, the special assistant (press) to the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, said Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state, has joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Tabiowo, in the statement, said the lawmaker in a defection letter read during plenary said his decision to quit the APC was due to marginalization and lack of internal democracy in the Kano chapter of the ruling party.

