An SS1 student identified as Timileyin Olajide, from United Union College (UUC), Ilorin, reportedly drew a portrait of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A Twitter user who described himself as "proudly APC member", Dr. Ben Gbenro, shared the portrait on the social media platform.

An SS1 student, Timileyin Olajide, reportedly drew a portrait of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate. Photo credit: @bengbenro

Source: Twitter

Dr Gbenro said the portrait was drawn by Olajide before Tinubu emerged the won the presidential primary of the APC, adding that the young's student also campaigned for the former Lagos governor in his own little way.

The portrait includes a letter by Tinubu which was addressed to the APC delegates. convincing them on why they should vote for him.

Gbenro shared the portrait with the caption:

"An SS1 student, Timileyin Olajide, from United Union College(UUC) Ilorin drew this portrait of Tinubu and campaigns for him in his little way before the primary election. Kindly show him some love."

Man treks from Bauchi to Lagos, says he is campaigning for BAT

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu had got a very serious supporter in Alhaji Usman Madaki who was trekking from Bauchi to Lagos in his honour.

Madaki, 51, vowed to accomplish the arduous task despite negative backlash from Nigerians who fear for his life.

A photo of Madaki and a large banner tied to his chest have gone viral on social media. The inscription on the banner reads:

"Bauchi to Lagos. Tinubu for president, 2023."

Source: Legit.ng