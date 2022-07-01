The national chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Adekunle Omoaje, has disowned a suit purportedly filed by his party against the APC and its presidential candidate, Tinubu

Omoaje said the two men who instituted the litigation, Upkai Ukairo and Kalu Agu, are not members of AA

In the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the plaintiffs want the court to compel INEC to disqualify Tinubu and the APC over allegations of certificate forgery

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the Action Alliance (AA) has dissociated itself from a lawsuit filed against the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The national chairman of the party, Adekunle Omoaje, said in a statement that Upkai Ukairo and Kalu Agu, the two men who instituted the litigation, are not members of the party, according to a report by PM News.

The leadership of the Action Alliance (AA) has disowned a lawsuit filed against the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Omoaje said the APC presidential standard-bearer had not committed any offence that would warrant a court case against him by his party.

The statement read in part:

“It has come to the notice of the leadership of Action Alliance that a suit was purportedly filed on behalf of the party at the Federal High Court, Abuja against the All Progressive Congress and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“The matter said to be filed and deposed to by one Upkai Ukairo and one Kalu Agu, has nothing to do with Action Alliance.

“As a matter of fact, both Upkai Ukairo and Kalu Agu are alien to the party and its leadership. They most probably are effigies or at best imaginary personalities.”

No lawsuit can be filed on behalf of AA without my knowledge, says Omoaje

Reiterating that the AA did not file any suit against Tinubu, Omoaje said no member of the party could institute a case on behalf of the party without his knowledge.

“We advise the said respondents in the purported suit to disregard and discountenance the entire matter in its entirety as it did not emanate from my table as the National Chairman of the party neither was our legal desk in the know of such matter," the statement added.

Omoaje urged Nigerians to be wary of persons with questionable character intending to take advantage of them.

What the purported suit against Tinubu was about

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the purported suit against Tinubu asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from including the name of the APC in the ballot of the 2023 presidential election.

The plaintiffs predicated their request on the claim that both the APC and its presidential candidate were not qualified to participate in the 2023 presidential election on alleged forgery committed by Tinubu in 1999.

The suit claimed that Tinubu forged the "University of Chicago certificate" he submitted in 1999 to aid his qualification for the 1999 governorship election in Lagos state which was won by hi

The suit has INEC, APC and Tinubu as first, second and third defendants respectively.

