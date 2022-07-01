The ruling All Progressives Congress is still in talks with major party stakeholders over the choice of Bola Tinubu's running mate

The North-West zone of the party has decided to put heads together and meet with the presidential hopeful to present what they have on the table

A few months to the 2023 general elections, the choice of running mates so far has fuelled an internal crisis in the camp of the APC and the opposition PDP

Leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from North-West on Thursday held a crucial meeting over the choice of the vice-presidential slot for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other issues affecting the party in the zone.

Rising from the meeting attended by APC governors, governorship candidates and ministers in Kaduna, the North-West leaders resolved to meet with Tinubu to present their case, The Punch reports.

The APC national vice-chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman, on Thursday, June 30, made this disclosure through a statement.

North-West APC meets over Tinubu's running mate choice. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The agenda of the meeting

Although the statement was silent on whether the meeting was on the vice-presidential slot, it was gathered that it was part of the agenda.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tinubu's VP slot

When prodded further if the ‘vital concerns’ that the North-West delegation plans to discuss with Tinubu has to do with his running mate slot, Lukman averred that it goes beyond the VP slot.”

N’West on slot would prefer Ganduje for Tinubu

Meanwhile, the public relations officer of APC in Kano state, Ahmad Aruwa, has said the North-West zone is still interested in the APC vice-presidential slot if given to the zone.

Speaking in Kano on Thursday, he hinted that the APC in Kano state would be very happy if the presidential candidate of the party selected Ganduje as his running mate in view of the political relevance of Kano.

2023: Igbo group vows to vote massively for Bola Tinubu

An Igbo group, under the auspices of Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos, have expressed assurance to vote en-bloc for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll.

The leader of the group and aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Joe Igbokwe, made the declaration at a crucial and special meeting of the group, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Those in attendance were the group’s coordinators, women leaders, vice chairman, board of trustees members, youth leader, Ndi Ezes, among others.

Will 22 senators leave APC? Top party chieftain reveals what will happen

Meanwhile, reports have confirmed that the ruling party is currently facing a severe crisis at the legislative level heading into the 2023 polls.

It is believed that 22 senators from the umbrella of the APC might just be on the verge of defection.

However, APC chieftain, Senator Ajibola Basiru has refuted such claim but did not deny the presence of aggrieved party members.

Source: Legit.ng