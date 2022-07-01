“Come Close to Me”: Moment Ooni Blessed Portable, Broda Shaggi As They Visit His Palace, Zazu Star Acts Calm
- Singer Portable and skit maker Brodda Shaggi recently joined billionaire Obi Cubana on his visit to the Ooni of Ife’s Palace in Ile-Ife
- An excited Portable flooded his Instagram page with videos showing how he spent his day at the royal palace
- Another clip captured the moment Portable and Broda Shaggi approached the traditional monarch for special blessings
Controversial music star Portable was completely composed during a recent visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.
From indications, the singer was on ambassadorial duties for billionaire Obi Cubana’s beverage brand alongside popular skit maker, Broda Shaggi.
In his usual fashion, the Zazu crooner flooded his Instagram page with videos showing his fans how he spent his day at the royal palace.
One clip captured the moment Portable was summoned by one of the royal chiefs to say a few things.
Another clip shared by the singer showed the moment he and Broda Shaggi paid their respects to the traditional monarch.
The two prostrated completely for the Ooni and he beckoned them to move closer to him before he laid hands on their heads and blessed them.
Sharing the updates on his IG page, Portable wrote:
“Anyone who walks nearby the king and didn’t greet him should be killed that’s why I have to greet the king in a special way.”
See his posts below:
Social media users react
oksmilesurprises said:
"Akoi More Blessings More Grace."
iammessiahofficial said:
"Akoi Grace! Anybody pray for ur downfall na him go fall ❤️."
djmims123 said:
"I'm so happy right now ❤️ The time is now."
luxuryrailings said:
"You don't dress like this to meet a king its disrespectful."
