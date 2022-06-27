Ebonyi government begins search for family members of Ekweremadu Organ donor

Efforts are now ongoing to contact the family members of the boy who is the source of Ike Ekweremadu's problem

Recall that, the London Metropolitan Police arrested and charged Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, to court for allegedly bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi state government has declared their support for the embattled former deputy senate president

The search for the family members of the alleged victim at the middle of Ike Ekweremadu's organ harvesting controversy has begun in earnest.

This comes as the Ebonyi state government says it stands with Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, The Cable reports.

Photo: The Cable.

Speaking on the controversy, Uchenna Orji, Ebonyi commissioner for information, said the state is following the turn of events and is making efforts to contact Ukpo’s family members, who are from the state.

He said:

“While we urge the UK government to act progressively and meticulously and critically look at the intention (mens rea) and the minds of the detained family and please give them the benefit of the doubt, we enjoin the public, especially those with shades of opinions and surge of anxieties to remain calm as we hope to see light at the end of the tunnel.

“The state government is reaching out to the family of David Okemini Ukpo from Ebonyi state, whose information to the Metropolitan Authority of UK orchestrated the criminal charge against the distinguished senator and his wife.

“The state government stands with Senator Ike Ekweremadu at this trial moment and hopes that the truth and nothing but the truth shall guide the outcome of the matter.”

Immigration finally reveals true age of Ekweremadu's kidney donor, year he was born

Meanwhile, the age of the alleged victim at the centre of the alleged transplant saga involving former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, Nwamini David Ukpo, has been revealed.

According to the Nigerian Immigration Service(NIS), he is is actually 21 and not 15 as alleged in many media reports. This was disclosed by the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris.

He added that the service adhered strictly to due process in issuing the country’s ordinary passport to David.

Is Ekweremadu suffering from Igbo curse? Lawmaker lands in big trouble days after dismissing Peter Obi

Within the past few days, things have turned out terribly bad for Ike Ekweremadu former deputy senate president.

The recent against him affected his wife, Beatrice, as well as they were both arrested and charged to court for bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

The metropolitan police said the pair were charged to court following an investigation by the police’ specialist crime team. The police added that the investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

