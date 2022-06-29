2023 Presidency: Likely States for Tinubu, Atiku and Undecided

The 2023 presidential election is now between the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) .

Though, about 13 presidential candidates that have emerged to contest for the much-coveted presidential seat, former APC National Leader and former Lagos State Governor Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (Jagaban Borgu) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (Wazirin Adamawa) are the two major gladiators that will be contesting the presidency.

Source: Twitter

However both share some political similarities are the candidates to watch across the six geo-political zones.

Tinubu:

In his home region of the Southwest, the APC presidential candidate remains highly influential politically. This is particularly given the fact that five of the six states are controlled by his party. They are:

Lagos

Oyo

Ogun

Ondo

Ekiti

Osun

Tinubu is also expected to do well in Oyo state despite the fact that a PDP governor is the sitting governor.

On the other side of the divide, the opposition PDP would certainly find it difficult to canvass for votes in the entire southern region.

Tinubu is also expected to do well in Southeast and the South-south in states like:

Imo

Ebonyi

Tinubu is also expected to at least to acquire the mandatory 25 per cent share of the votes in two-thirds of the federation.

Apart from this, he is expected to do well in many northern states especially those being governed by APC governors.

Atiku:

The former vice president will have a battle on his hand to win the entire northern Nigeria. Apart from the northern APC governors, the emergence of the newly-formed New Nigerian Peoples’ Party (NNPP) led by former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is expected to deplete the numerical size of PDP followership and by extension Atiku’s capacity in the region.

Observers believe the PDP candidate may be faced with a weak support base, as the party only has Sokoto State in its control in the region. However, sources even claimed that for some obvious reasons the Sokoto governor does not have much influence within his domain to carry party members along.

Five of the six states in the region, including Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau and Niger are controlled by the APC. It is only Benue State that is governed by the PDP. With this state of affairs, the PDP presidential flag bearer is likely to have a herculean task trying to win the support of voters in the region.

Source: Legit.ng