The former Governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has revealed the reason for his visit to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Peter Obi, met with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

Speaking about the visit, Peter Obi via his verified Twitter page on Wednesday disclosed that he visited Port Harcourt to confer with the Rivers state, Governor, Wike about vital issues of national interest.

Sharing the photos, he tweeted;

"Earlier today, I visited Port-Harcourt, to confer with H.E. @GovWike on vital issues of national interest. - PO.”

Meanwhile, Doyin Okupe, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has denied claims that the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, and the former Emir of Kano State, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, had endorsed the party’s presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi.

It was reported that a viral post credited to Sanusi had described Obi as a contented man, who has volunteered to save Nigeria from impending dangers by contesting the presidency.

Also, posts attributed to the Sultan of Sokoto that had endorsed Obi recently surfaced online.

One of the post claimed that the monarch promised to mobilise five million votes for the LP candidate.

Peter Obi visits Rivers governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt

Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi on Wednesday, June 22 visited Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting lasted for a few hours in the personal residence of the Rivers state capital.

Wike is widely rumoured to be plotting an exit from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP following his loss at the party primaries and not emerging the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the party’s 2023 presidential flag-bearer.

