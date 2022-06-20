The activities of armed herdsmen in some parts of Benue state have caused tension in the areas affected

Benue South senatorial district is said to have been under the siege of the armed herdsmen in recent times

APC chieftain, Comrade Daniel Onjeh says it is time for the hostilities to end while proferring solutions

Ogadigbo - The senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has tasked the Nigerian government and security agencies to quickly address the rising tension in the senatorial district over the activities of herdsmen.

Recall that some areas in the senatorial district have recently come under attack after suspected herdsmen attacked St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Owukpa and abducted the cook of a priest.

A few days later, a businessman, Mr. Agbara was reportedly attacked by the same armed herdsmen.

This was followed by the attempted kidnap of one Mr. Raphael Okpe, a native of Orokam, Ogbadibo local government area of Benue state.

Onjeh has consequently suggested that three institutions have crucial roles to play in brokering and maintaining lasting peace in the affected Benue South communities.

According to him, the Fulani community in the area, the security agencies, and the judiciary must collaborate in order to maintain lasting peace in Orokam and other neighbouring communities.

Onjeh, while lamenting the recent attacks on his community, Orokam by militia herdsmen said the onus falls on the Fulanis within the area to prove that they are not responsible for the constant kidnap for ransom and killings.

According to the APC senatorial candidate, Fulanis and his people had always lived together happily prior to now, expressing shock over the turn of events.

He noted:

“But the stories we are hearing in recent times about the Fulanis unleashing terror on the Benue South communities, are heart-wrenching.

“They kidnap their victims indiscriminately, without consideration of their financial statuses, and demand incredible sums as ransoms. And when the victims’ families fail to deliver the demanded ransom on time, they proceed to slaughter them like mere animals.

“The Benue South community is still reeling from the pains of the brutal killing of Honourable Paul Ojile and Agbo Onogwu, by Fulani armed militia.”

